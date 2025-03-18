 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys were interested in Cooper Kupp . . . until they heard the numbers

  
Published March 18, 2025 05:12 PM

On Friday, the Cowboys reportedly “made a push” for Cooper Kupp before an update only a few hours later that the team was not the likely landing spot for the veteran wide receiver. Kupp instead agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks later Friday night.

Adam Schefter of ESPN today provided more detail to his back-to-back reports about the Cowboys’ overture to Kupp that ultimately led to nothing.

“Last Thursday, the Cowboys reached out about Cooper Kupp and they were interested,” Schefter said on his podcast, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who I understand it, were on the phone with Cooper Kupp talking to him about the idea of coming to Dallas, and it was floated out there. And then the Cowboys heard the numbers, and they were at numbers that the Cowboys weren’t going to get to.”

The Cowboys have not spent big money on a free agent since giving cornerback Brandon Carr a five-year, $50.1 million deal in 2012. They weren’t going to spend it on a No. 2 wide receiver after signing Lamb to a four-year, $136 million deal last summer.

Kupp went where the money was, leaving the Cowboys with Parris Campbell as their only outside free agent addition at the position.