Report: Dan Quinn will address Jayden Daniels knee injury on Monday

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:45 PM

On Friday, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in D.C. reported that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had an MRI on his knee after Thursday night’s loss in Green Bay. Now, JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan and NBC Sports Washington has added a little more to the situation.

Per Finlay, coach Dan Quinn will speak to reporters at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

“From what I hear there are some concerns but not major,” Finlay said. “I’d expect news from [Quinn] if not before and Jayden will likely miss some [practice] time.”

The Commanders host the Raiders next Sunday. The first official injury report for the week will be released on Wednesday.