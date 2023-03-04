 Skip navigation
Report: Daniel Jones’ agents to leave Indianapolis “with no contract resolution in sight”

  
Published March 4, 2023 06:19 PM
The Giants and agents for Daniel Jones reportedly had made progress toward an agreement Friday. A day later comes word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that the sides are expected to leave Indianapolis on Sunday “with no contract resolution in sight.”

This as the franchise tag deadline grows closer.

If the Giants and Jones’ representation from Athletes First don’t have an agreement by Tuesday afternoon, the team is expected to use the franchise tag on the quarterback. If they come to terms, then the Giants can use the tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

A report this week indicated Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on a long-term deal. This makes it more likely the Giants will apply the non-exclusive franchise tag, giving them the right to keep Jones at a one-year offer of $32.416 million.

The Giants did not pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, so he is scheduled to become a free agent later this month.

He is coming off his best season, throwing for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and running for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. The Giants made the postseason and beat the Vikings in the wild card round before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round.