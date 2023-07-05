Report: Daniel Jones initially asked for $47 million per year

After Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hired new representation in February, we heard they were looking to get Jones “$45 million per year, or more .”

“Or more” wins.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Jones’s agents asked for $47 million per year . Jones ended up at $40 million annually .

But that’s how negotiation works. The Giants might have opened at $33 million per year; $40 million became the obvious middle ground.

And $40 million isn’t crazy. It puts him in a three-year tie for ninths among all quarterbacks, and it’s currently $12 million per year below the highest-paid quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

The other reality for Jones is that his deal is basically a three-year, $37.5 million deal, given that the fourth year pays out $47.5 million. That’s basically a team-held option that will be exercised only if the Giants believe $47.5 million is a good deal.

Given the ongoing expansion of the market and the growth of the cap, it could be.

