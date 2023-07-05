 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Daniel Jones initially asked for $47 million per year

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 5, 2023 04:13 PM

After Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hired new representation in February, we heard they were looking to get Jones “$45 million per year, or more .”

“Or more” wins.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Jones’s agents asked for $47 million per year . Jones ended up at $40 million annually .

But that’s how negotiation works. The Giants might have opened at $33 million per year; $40 million became the obvious middle ground.

And $40 million isn’t crazy. It puts him in a three-year tie for ninths among all quarterbacks, and it’s currently $12 million per year below the highest-paid quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

The other reality for Jones is that his deal is basically a three-year, $37.5 million deal, given that the fourth year pays out $47.5 million. That’s basically a team-held option that will be exercised only if the Giants believe $47.5 million is a good deal.

Given the ongoing expansion of the market and the growth of the cap, it could be.