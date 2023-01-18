 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Darrell Bevell won’t interview for Jets, Commanders

  
Published January 18, 2023 08:20 AM
Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell will not be the next offensive coordinator for the Jets or the Commanders.

Both teams requested permission to interview Bevell for their vacancies, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bevell has informed them that he is declining the opportunity.

Per the report, Bevell could consider other openings, but neither of those teams were enticing enough to coax him away from Miami. The quarterback situations for both teams figure to be a drawback, although the Dolphins hardly have a sure thing given Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues.

Bevell joined the Dolphins in 2022 after spending the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator and interim head coach of the Jaguars. He closed out the 2020 season as the interim head coach of the Lions and has also run offenses in Minnesota and Seattle.