Report: Darrell Bevell won’t interview for Jets, Commanders

Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell will not be the next offensive coordinator for the Jets or the Commanders.

Both teams requested permission to interview Bevell for their vacancies, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bevell has informed them that he is declining the opportunity.

Per the report, Bevell could consider other openings, but neither of those teams were enticing enough to coax him away from Miami. The quarterback situations for both teams figure to be a drawback, although the Dolphins hardly have a sure thing given Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues.

Bevell joined the Dolphins in 2022 after spending the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator and interim head coach of the Jaguars. He closed out the 2020 season as the interim head coach of the Lions and has also run offenses in Minnesota and Seattle.