Report: Davante Adams’ destination wishlist includes Jets, Saints

With the Raiders looking more likely to trade receiver Davante Adams, there’s new reporting on his preferred destinations — and they’re not a surprise.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets and the Saints are high on Adams’ wishlist of potential places to land.

If Adams were to be traded to New York or New Orleans, he’d reunite with one of his previous quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr.

Adams reportedly requested a trade earlier this week.

The Saints would likely have to do some maneuvering to fit Adams in under the cap on his current contract. Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN, New Orleans has $3.265 million left in cap space for this year whereas Adams is owed $13.13 million in remaining base salary for 2024.

Adams is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and missed last week’s win over Cleveland. He has recorded 18 catches for 209 yards with one touchdown so far in 2024.

He ended last season with 103 catches for 1,144 yards with eight TDs.