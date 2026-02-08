Report: DB coach Dino Vasso signs extension with Texans

Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso has been a candidate for defensive coordinator openings since the end of the 2025 season, but it looks like he will be staying in Houston.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Vasso has agreed to a contract extension with the team.

Vasso interviewed with the Titans and Cardinals in recent weeks. Rapoport reports he was also on the list of candidates for the Browns and Raiders.

Vasso joined the Texans as a cornerbacks coach in 2021 and took on his current title ahead of the 2024 season. He worked for the Eagles and Chiefs before making the move to Houston.