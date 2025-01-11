Report: Deion Sanders has expressed interest in Raiders head coaching job

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is reportedly interested in becoming the next head coach of the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal quotes an unnamed person with knowledge of the situation as saying of Sanders, “He has a very strong interest in the job.”

If Sanders is interested, he has not said so publicly. This week he said that the only way he would coach in the NFL is if it could allow him to coach his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Shilo Sanders, both of whom played for him at Colorado last season and will be available in this year’s draft.

And even if Sanders is interested, that doesn’t mean the Raiders are interested in him. The Raiders are known to have either already interviewed or scheduled interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and former Jets coach Robert Saleh. There has been no indication that the Raiders are seeking an interview with Sanders.

The Raiders fired Antonio Pierce after the season and badly need to get their next head-coaching hire right. The Raiders haven’t made the playoffs since interim coach Rich Bisaccia led them there in 2021, and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2002.