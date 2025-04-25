 Skip navigation
Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI after attending Vikings’ draft party

  
Published April 25, 2025 01:20 PM

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Friday morning after attending the Vikings’ draft party on Thursday night, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Police say a state trooper saw Peterson driving 83 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at about 3:20 a.m. The trooper pulled him over and a breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%, nearly twice the legal limit.

Peterson was booked on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree driving while impaired and was released after he posted a $4,000 bond. Police described him as cooperative.

The 40-year-old Peterson attended the Vikings’ draft party Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium and conducted an interview with the team’s radio station. According to the report, the Vikings provided former players with transportation to and from the draft party, and Peterson left the stadium in the team-provided shuttle at 9 p.m.

The Vikings drafted Peterson with the seventh overall pick in 2007 and he played for them for 10 years. He later spent time in New Orleans, Arizona, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle. He was named NFL MVP in 2012.