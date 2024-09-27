Report: DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks with foot injury

The Cowboys will be without DeMarcus Lawrence for some time after he suffered an injury in Thursday’s win over the Giants.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Lawrence is expected to be out for multiple weeks due to a foot injury.

Lawrence suffered the injury during the first drive of the second half of last night’s game.

The Cowboys are also dealing with a high ankle sprain for star linebacker Micah Parsons. It’s currently unclear how long he will be sidelined by that injury.

Lawrence, 32, has registered 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits so far in 2024.