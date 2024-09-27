 Skip navigation
Report: Micah Parsons has high-ankle sprain

  
Published September 27, 2024 01:31 PM

X-rays on the ankle of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were negative, which is positive. But the MRI was positive. Which is negative.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain late in last night’s win over the Giants.

It’s unknown whether and to what extent he’ll miss time. Given that he’s playing this year for only $3 million (more on that in a later post), he shouldn’t set foot on the field until he’s truly and fully 100 percent.

Unless the Cowboys want to give him his second contract now, and assume the ongoing risk of serious aggravation to the injury.

The Steelers visit the Steelers next Sunday night. Then, they host the Lions in Week 6. The Dallas bye comes in Week 7.