Report: DeMarcus Lawrence out at least four weeks with mid-foot sprain

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that DeMarcus Lawrence’s injury is worse than that of Micah Parsons. The Cowboys have not ruled Parsons out of the Week 5 game against the Steelers.

Lawrence, though, will miss significant time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lawrence has a mid-foot sprain that will force him to miss at least four weeks. That likely means a stint on injured reserve.

Lawrence has not missed a game since 2021 when he broke his foot in a Week 2 practice and underwent surgery. He had played 48 consecutive games, including the postseason.

Parsons has a high ankle sprain.

McCarthy said both players will seek second opinions.

The Cowboys ended Thursday’s win over the Giants with Chauncey Golston and rookie Marshawn Kneeland at defensive end. Veteran Carl Lawson played 22 defensive snaps after being elevated from the practice squad. Tyrus Wheat also is on the 53-player roster at the position.