Report: Dennis Allen the “leading candidate” to become Bears’ defensive coordinator

  
Published January 20, 2025 04:23 PM

The Bears hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach on Monday.

He already has started work, “assembling a star-studded coaching staff,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The leading candidate to become his defensive coordinator in Chicago is former Saints head coach Dennis Allen, per Schefter.

The Bears, though, first will have to comply with the Rooney Rule before they officially can hire Allen.

The Saints fired Allen on Nov. 4 after a seventh consecutive loss. Allen, who replaced Sean Payton in 2022, went 18-25 as the team’s coach.

He was the head coach of the Raiders from 2012 until a four-game losing streak to start the 2014 season. Allen went 8-28 in his career with the Raiders.