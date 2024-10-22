 Skip navigation
Report: Dennis Gardeck tore his ACL on Monday night

  
Published October 22, 2024 03:34 PM

The Cardinals beat the Chargers on Monday night, but they reportedly lost a key member of their defense for the rest of the season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Dennis Gardeck tore his ACL during the 17-15 victory. Gardeck had three tackles and a quarterback hit against the Chargers.

Gardeck had 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks in the first seven weeks of the season. He spent his first two years with Arizona as a special teams player, but developed into a regular part of their pass rush group and had 14 sacks over the last four seasons.

Zaven Collins, Julian Okwara, and Jesse Luketa were the other edge options for the Cardinals on Monday night.