 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Denzel Perryman won’t be prosecuted for weapon possession arrest

  
Published August 4, 2025 06:42 PM

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released from police custody on Monday and it looks like he’ll avoid any chance of further confinement.

TMZ reports that Perryman will not be prosecuted for the possession of assault weapons. Perryman was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday after police found two AR-15s in his trunk. Perryman was on his way to a gun range and it’s not clear why he was stopped, but those guns are illegal in California.

Prior to the news about Perryman’s case, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh discussed the situation at his press conference.

“He’s working through the legalities along with his representation,” Harbaugh said. “Had a chance to see him yesterday, he’s in good spirits. . . . We’re just letting the due process play out.”

Perryman started all 11 games he played for the Chargers last season and Monday’s news suggests he’ll be available to reclaim his starting job this year.