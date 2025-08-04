Report: Denzel Perryman won’t be prosecuted for weapon possession arrest

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released from police custody on Monday and it looks like he’ll avoid any chance of further confinement.

TMZ reports that Perryman will not be prosecuted for the possession of assault weapons. Perryman was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday after police found two AR-15s in his trunk. Perryman was on his way to a gun range and it’s not clear why he was stopped, but those guns are illegal in California.

Prior to the news about Perryman’s case, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh discussed the situation at his press conference.

“He’s working through the legalities along with his representation,” Harbaugh said. “Had a chance to see him yesterday, he’s in good spirits. . . . We’re just letting the due process play out.”

Perryman started all 11 games he played for the Chargers last season and Monday’s news suggests he’ll be available to reclaim his starting job this year.