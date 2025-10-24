 Skip navigation
Report: Derwin James is believed to have suffered low-ankle sprain

  
Published October 24, 2025 12:38 PM

Chargers safety Derwin James missed most of Thursday night’s victory over the Vikings, but there’s a possibility he’ll be back in time for Los Angeles’ next game.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, James is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain last night.

While James will undergo an MRI on Friday, the hope is that James did not suffer a major injury.

James was able to play only six defensive snaps plus one special teams snap on Thursday night.

In eight games this season, James has recorded 49 total tackles with five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and one interception.