Report: Diontae Johnson to miss a few weeks with hamstring injury

The Steelers’ bid to bounce back from getting blown out by the 49ers will be complicated by injuries on both sides of the ball.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Diontae Johnson is going to miss a few weeks after hurting his hamstring during the 30-7 loss to San Francisco. Johnson was injured in the second half of that game.

The news on Johnson came a day after word that defensive end Cam Heyward’s groin injury is going to keep him out for an extended period of time. Heyward may need surgery and a stay on injured reserve before he’ll be ready to return.

Johnson doesn’t appear to be set to miss quite as much time, but both absences would be costly ones as the Steelers try to get off the mat.