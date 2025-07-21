 Skip navigation
Report: DJ Chark recently visited with Bears

  
July 21, 2025

Receiver DJ Chark may be closer to finding a new team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chark recently visited with the Bears.

Chark, 28, spent last season with the Chargers, but appeared in just seven games for the team due to injury. He finished the season with just four catches for 31 yards with a touchdown, playing a total of 105 offensive snaps.

In 2023, Chark caught 35 passes for 525 yards with five touchdowns for the Panthers.

In a recent interview with Kyle Odegard of SportsCasting.com, Chark noted that he’s weighing his options for his NFL career.

It will have to be something that makes sense, from a family perspective and also from an Xs and Os perspective,” Chark said. “Getting up and going to any team just for the excitement – I’ll always love the game, but at this point, putting myself and my family in a great position is what’s ideal for me.”

A one-time Pro Bowler, Chark eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2019 for the Jaguars. In 76 games with 51 starts, Chark has 216 career receptions for 3,100 yards with 24 TDs.

The Bears currently have DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Maurice Alexander, Myles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, John Jackson, JP Richardson, Tyler Scott, Samori Toure, and Olamide Zaccheaus on their roster at receiver.