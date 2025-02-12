Report: Dolphins hire Bobby Slowik as senior passing game coordinator

Bobby Slowik is getting a new start in Miami.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Slowik has taken a a job as the Dolphins’ senior passing game coordinator. He reunites with Mike McDaniel, who Slowik worked with in San Francisco.

Slowik, 37, interviewed for several head coaching openings a year ago after C.J. Stroud won offensive rookie of the year.

The Texans fired him after Stroud regressed in his second season, and the team finished 19th in points and 22nd in yards after being 13th and 12th respectively in the same categories in 2023.

Slowik was hired in Kyle Shanahan’s first season with San Francisco, serving as a defensive quality control coach before moving over to become an offensive assistant in 2019. He became the team’s offensive passing game coordinator in 2022 before heading to Houston with DeMeco Ryans in 2023.