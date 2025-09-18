Report: Dolphins optimistic about Jaylen Waddle playing on Thursday night

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s status is something to watch heading into Thursday night’s game against the Bills.

Waddle is listed as questionable to play after hurting his shoulder in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is optimism about his chances of being in the lineup in Buffalo.

Waddle will go through a pregame workout to test the shoulder before any final decision about his status will be made. The team will announce their inactive players 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) and linebacker Chop Robinson (knee) are the other Dolphins players listed as questionable for Thursday night.