 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Dolphins optimistic about Jaylen Waddle playing on Thursday night

  
Published September 18, 2025 12:02 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s status is something to watch heading into Thursday night’s game against the Bills.

Waddle is listed as questionable to play after hurting his shoulder in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is optimism about his chances of being in the lineup in Buffalo.

Waddle will go through a pregame workout to test the shoulder before any final decision about his status will be made. The team will announce their inactive players 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones (oblique) and linebacker Chop Robinson (knee) are the other Dolphins players listed as questionable for Thursday night.