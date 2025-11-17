Report: Drake London out at least a week with a PCL sprain

Falcons wide receiver Drake London left Sunday’s loss to the Panthers with a knee injury and word is that he won’t be back for Week 12.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that London will not play against the Saints because of a PCL sprain. Per the report, London could miss more games as a result of the injury as well.

London leads the Falcons with 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Falcons also had quarterback Michael Penix leave Sunday’s game with a knee injury and a report on Monday said he may not return to the field this season. That makes for a double dose of bad news for a team that will carry a five-game losing streak into their road date with the Saints.