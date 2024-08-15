Report: Drake Maye to play second quarter, into third in Thursday’s game

Patriots rookie Drake Maye didn’t get much playing time in the rain during last week’s preseason opener.

But that is set to change for the rookie quarterback in Thursday night’s matchup with the Eagles.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, New England will start Jacoby Brissett, who will play roughly a quarter. Maye will come in next for the second quarter and play into the third. Fellow rookie Joe Milton will play the rest of the third quarter and into the fourth. Bailey Zappe will finish the game.

Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, played just was on the field for just six snaps in last week’s contest. He completed 2-of-3 passes for 19 yards.

Milton, a sixth-round pick, completed 4-of-6 passes for 54 yards with a touchdown in his 20 snaps. Zappe played the most with 36 snaps, completing 12-of-20 passes for 108 yards.

At this point, Brissett is expected to be New England’s Week 1 starter. But there is a chance Maye could unseat him sooner or later depending on his development.