Report: Dre’Mont Jones agrees to terms with Seahawks

  
Published March 13, 2023 05:42 PM
nbc_pft_seahawks_230310
March 10, 2023 08:02 AM
The Seahawks can escape Geno Smith’s contract after 1 year, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King dissect how quarterback deals have evolved.

The Seahawks are signing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.53 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jones will get $23.5 million in the first year and $35.02 million over two seasons.

Jones was the 23rd-best free agent on PFT’s top 100 .

The Broncos had hoped to keep Jones, but he got a better offer elsewhere.

Denver drafted Jones in the third round in 2019, and he’s developed into a solid NFL starter.

Jones, 26, made 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games last season.

In his career, he has 133 tackles, 22 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, an interception and two forced fumbles.