Report: Dre’Mont Jones agrees to terms with Seahawks
Published March 13, 2023 05:42 PM
The Seahawks are signing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.53 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jones will get $23.5 million in the first year and $35.02 million over two seasons.
Jones was the 23rd-best free agent on PFT’s top 100 .
The Broncos had hoped to keep Jones, but he got a better offer elsewhere.
Denver drafted Jones in the third round in 2019, and he’s developed into a solid NFL starter.
Jones, 26, made 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games last season.
In his career, he has 133 tackles, 22 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, an interception and two forced fumbles.