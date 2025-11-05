 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Drew Brees joining Fox as a game analyst

  
Published November 5, 2025 02:33 PM

Drew Brees has been scheduled to call one of Netflix’s Christmas game for some time and it appears that will only be one of many games he works before the end of the 2025 season.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Brees has agreed to a deal with Fox to begin calling games in Week 11. Per the report, Brees’ deal with the network runs through at least the 2026 season.

Brees has not been formally scheduled for a game yet, but is reportedly going to work in a booth with Adam Amin. Amin had been teamed with Mark Sanchez, who has not worked a game since being stabbed during an altercation in Indianapolis in early October. Sanchez was later arrested for battery.

Brees did some studio work for Fox earlier this season and was a game analyst for Netflix’s international feed in 2024. He’ll be on the domestic feed this season, but Wednesday’s news means it won’t be the first game he calls this season.