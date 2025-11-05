Report: Drew Brees joining Fox as a game analyst

Drew Brees has been scheduled to call one of Netflix’s Christmas game for some time and it appears that will only be one of many games he works before the end of the 2025 season.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Brees has agreed to a deal with Fox to begin calling games in Week 11. Per the report, Brees’ deal with the network runs through at least the 2026 season.

Brees has not been formally scheduled for a game yet, but is reportedly going to work in a booth with Adam Amin. Amin had been teamed with Mark Sanchez, who has not worked a game since being stabbed during an altercation in Indianapolis in early October. Sanchez was later arrested for battery.

Brees did some studio work for Fox earlier this season and was a game analyst for Netflix’s international feed in 2024. He’ll be on the domestic feed this season, but Wednesday’s news means it won’t be the first game he calls this season.