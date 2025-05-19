 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles to hire former Jets G.M. Joe Douglas

  
Published May 19, 2025 10:35 AM

Joe Douglas is reportedly returning to the Eagles.

Douglas was the vice president of player personnel in Philadelphia from 2016 until he was hired as the Jets’ General Manager in June 2019. Douglas’s tenure with the Jets ended when he was fired during the 2024 season and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he will be back with the Eagles.

Per the report, Douglas will have a senior scouting role with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Douglas worked for the Ravens from 2000-2014 and had a brief stint with the Bears before moving on to the Eagles. He helped build the franchise’s first Super Bowl champion, but the Jets were 32-68 during his time with the team.