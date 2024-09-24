Report: Erik McCoy to miss 6-8 weeks after groin surgery

The Saints lost center Erik McCoy to a groin injury a few snaps into Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and they’re reportedly going to continue to play without him for a big chunk of the season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that McCoy needs to have surgery to repair the injury. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks as he recovers from the surgery.

It’s a significant loss for the Saints, who put up big numbers in the first two weeks before struggling on offense without McCoy in the lineup.

The Saints moved Lucas Patrick from left guard to center after McCoy was injured against the Eagles and Oli Udoh took over at left guard. We’ll see if they handle things the same same way in Atlanta this Sunday.