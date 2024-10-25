 Skip navigation
Report: ESPN explores a late-night show featuring Jason Kelce

  
Published October 24, 2024 08:08 PM

Jason and Travis Kelce have star power. ESPN is hoping to harness some more of it.

John Ourand of Puck reports that ESPN is talking to Jason Kelce about a late-night show. They’re working on the specifics. It wouldn’t be a highlight or recap show. It would be a more traditional late-night program, featuring athletes and other celebrities.

The show would be produced by NFL Films and licensed to ESPN, airing on five straight Friday nights starting in January. The hope will be that the show will create clips that go viral over the weekend on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Presumably, it will continue if the first five shows get sufficient traction.

Kelce currently appears on Monday Night Countdown. His podcast with Travis, New Heights, recently did a nine-figure deal with Amazon’s Wondery.