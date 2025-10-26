 Skip navigation
Report: Ex-NFL player was the “face card” for a rigged poker game

  
Published October 26, 2025 01:04 PM

“Operation Royal Flush” could still deal the NFL a bad hand.

On Saturday, the New York Post published an article that tells the tale of an unnamed gambler who contends he was the victim of a rigged poker game — and that an unnamed ex-NFL player served as the “face card.”

That’s the role Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups allegedly played in rigged poker games, serving as the lure for the “fish” who fell victim to an elaborate, high-tech scheme to take the player’s money.

The alleged victim said that Curtis Meeks, one of the defendants in the new federal prosecution, was responsible for the scam. The unnamed source says that he and his friends lost $1 million.

It’s still very early in the federal case. And it seems inevitable that more names will be named. Including the name of the unnamed former NFL player who allegedly helped get suckers to take a seat and lose their shirts.