Report: Falcons restructure Chris Lindstrom’s contract for cap space

The Falcons have made a move to open up some cap space.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Atlanta is restructuring guard Chris Lindstrom’s contract, converting part of his $12.5 million base salary into a signing bonus.

A first-round pick in 2019, Lindstrom signed a five-year contract extension with Atlanta in March 2023.

Lindstrom, 27, has started 71 career games, missing just two contests in the last four seasons. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in each of the last two years.