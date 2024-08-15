Report: Falcons restructure Chris Lindstrom’s contract for cap space
Published August 15, 2024 11:24 AM
The Falcons have made a move to open up some cap space.
Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Atlanta is restructuring guard Chris Lindstrom’s contract, converting part of his $12.5 million base salary into a signing bonus.
A first-round pick in 2019, Lindstrom signed a five-year contract extension with Atlanta in March 2023.
Lindstrom, 27, has started 71 career games, missing just two contests in the last four seasons. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in each of the last two years.