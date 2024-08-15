 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Report: Falcons restructure Chris Lindstrom’s contract for cap space

  
Published August 15, 2024 11:24 AM

The Falcons have made a move to open up some cap space.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Atlanta is restructuring guard Chris Lindstrom’s contract, converting part of his $12.5 million base salary into a signing bonus.

A first-round pick in 2019, Lindstrom signed a five-year contract extension with Atlanta in March 2023.

Lindstrom, 27, has started 71 career games, missing just two contests in the last four seasons. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in each of the last two years.