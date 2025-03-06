Report: Falcons won’t tender restricted free agent Dee Alford

The Falcons will not tender restricted free agent Dee Alford, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. Alford now is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week until the Falcons re-sign him first.

Alford could return to Atlanta on a deal that’s less than the tender, per Auman.

The tender would have been $3.2 million.

He finished third on the team with 83 tackles in 16 games last season, adding a sack, a forced fumble and 11 pass breakups. In his three seasons in Atlanta, Alford has totaled 149 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and 24 pass breakups.

Alford has played 48 of a possible 51 games with 16 starts.