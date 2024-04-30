 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Report: Fox seeks at least $7 million per 30-second Super Bowl commercial

  
Published April 30, 2024 04:25 PM

The Super Bowl is by far America’s most-watched television program each year, and it’s a rare TV event where viewers tune in with plans to watch the commercials. So it’s unsurprising that Super Bowl commercials are extraordinarily expensive.

But for next year’s Super Bowl, Fox is aiming higher than ever before, telling advertisers they’ll need to pay at least $7 million per 30-second ad, according to Variety.

Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9, 2025, but all the commercial slots will likely be sold long before that. Last year CBS announced in November that Super Bowl ad inventory was sold out, although because the game went into overtime more commercials were sold during the game, with CBS and top sponsors quickly going to work during the fourth quarter to hammer out agreements that resulted in $60 million more worth of commercials being sold at the last minute.

Nielsen estimated that 123.7 million viewers watched Super Bowl LVIII this year.