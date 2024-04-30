Report: Fox seeks at least $7 million per 30-second Super Bowl commercial

The Super Bowl is by far America’s most-watched television program each year, and it’s a rare TV event where viewers tune in with plans to watch the commercials. So it’s unsurprising that Super Bowl commercials are extraordinarily expensive.

But for next year’s Super Bowl, Fox is aiming higher than ever before, telling advertisers they’ll need to pay at least $7 million per 30-second ad, according to Variety.

Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9, 2025, but all the commercial slots will likely be sold long before that. Last year CBS announced in November that Super Bowl ad inventory was sold out, although because the game went into overtime more commercials were sold during the game, with CBS and top sponsors quickly going to work during the fourth quarter to hammer out agreements that resulted in $60 million more worth of commercials being sold at the last minute.

Nielsen estimated that 123.7 million viewers watched Super Bowl LVIII this year.