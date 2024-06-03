Report: Giants are expecting Darren Waller to retire

Darren Waller’s future has been a consistent storyline for the Giants this offseason, but it appears the tight end is nearing a decision.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants are expecting Waller to retire by next week’s mandatory minicamp. Raanan adds that those close to Waller believe he’s leaning in that direction.

Waller, 31, was traded to the Giants last offseason. He played 12 games with 11 starts in 2023, recording 52 catches for 552 yards with one touchdown.

The veteran tight end has been publicly contemplating his retirement throughout the offseason. He has said that he’d like to make a decision about his future by the end of the offseason program. New York’s mandatory minicamp will be on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Waller has not been in attendance at any of the voluntary aspects of the offseason program this year.

The Giants have made moves at tight end over the last few months, selecting Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the draft. Raanan reports Johnson has taken first-team snaps during Phase III.

New York also has Daniel Ballinger, Lawrence Cager, Tyree Jackson, Chris Manhertz, and Jack Stoll at the position.