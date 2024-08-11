 Skip navigation
Report: Giants believe Malik Nabers has “minor ankle sprain”

  
Published August 11, 2024 01:06 PM

Yes, Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers has a foot injury. No, it’s not believed to be serious.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, it’s believed that Nabers has a minor ankle sprain.

While that’s good news, the best news is no injury at all. It remains to be seen whether and to what extent Nabers will miss time.

Nabers was the sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft. Already installed as a starter in New York’s receiver-needy offense, the Giants are hoping Nabers can make an OBJ-style impact as a rookie.