 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Giants explore trading up, possibly for QB Drake Maye

  
Published April 23, 2024 04:36 PM

The Giants claim they don’t have buyer’s remorse on Daniel Jones. They nevertheless might be trying to buy another quarterback.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Giants have explored trading up from the sixth overall pick in the draft. Raanan says the “belief” is that the Giants hope to land North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Jones was the sixth overall pick five years ago, from Duke.

The Giants gave Jones a long-term deal after the 2022 season, after not picking up his fifth-year option for 2023.

Jones has a fully-guaranteed salary of $35.5 million in 2024. The Giants also have Drew Lock under contract; his $5 million base salary has another $3 million in incentives tied to playing time that weren’t mentioned when initial reports of the contract emerged.

If they make a move for Maye and get him, the next question becomes whether he’ll play right away. If he does, he wouldn’t have a lot of help at the skill positions. Which will make it harder for him to thrive.

Of all the teams thought to be looking for quarterbacks in round one, only the Giants have a former first-round quarterback who earned a second deal. And he’s entering the second guaranteed year of his second deal. In lieu of giving him a chance to play like he did in 2022, they’d be passing on a chance to give him a weapon and giving up extra assets to get a new quarterback.

The mere suggestion of this speaks to the chronic struggles the Giants have endured since winning their last Super Bowl, 13 years ago. And the struggles seem to flow, quite frankly, from an ownership group that has ripped through coach after coach and General Manager after General Manager as they ricochet around inside a revolving door of dysfunction.