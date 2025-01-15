Report: Giants fire defensive pass game coordinator Jerome Henderson, safeties coach Michael Treier

The Giants held onto head coach Brian Daboll after their 3-14 season, but a couple of his assistants are getting shown the door.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants have fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Michael Treier.

Henderson was hired as a member of Joe Judge’s staff in 2020 and remained on board through the change to Daboll ahead of the 2022 season. He’s also coached for the Falcons, Cowboys, Browns, and Jets since finishing his days as an NFL defensive back.

Treier also joined the Giants in 2020 and has been the safeties coach for the last two seasons.