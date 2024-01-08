Report: Giants fire outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced a couple of changes to his coaching staff at a Monday press conference and the team has reportedly made a couple more later in the day.

Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has fired outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson have also been dismissed.

The Wilkins brothers came to the Giants from the Ravens with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale ahead of the 2022 season. Drew Wilkins spent more than a decade with the Ravens before making the move and his brother joined the Baltimore staff in 2015.

Daboll said he expects Martindale to remain with the team in 2024, but nothing official has been announced at this point.