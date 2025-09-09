Report: Giants LB Micah McFadden to miss significant time with foot injury

Giants linebacker Micah McFadden left the season opener on a cart and it will reportedly be a while before he’s back on the field.

McFadden suffered a foot injury and NFL Media reports that he is set to miss significant time. The team’s hope is that McFadden will be able to return this season.

McFadden started alongside Bobby Okereke at linebacker against the Commanders in Week 1. He was credited with two defensive tackles and a special teams tackle before leaving the game in the first quarter.

Darius Muasau stepped into the lineup for McFadden in Washington. Chris Board and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles both saw action on special teams, but did not play any snaps on defense.