Report: Giants LT Andrew Thomas has a serious foot injury that could require surgery

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has a serious foot injury that could require season-ending surgery, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Thomas is seeking multiple opinions, including from Dr. Robert Anderson, the Packers team physician who is an expert in sports foot and ankle orthopedic surgery.

Thomas hurt his foot on the Giants’ 16-play touchdown drive in the third quarter Sunday, but he ended up playing all 79 snaps against the Bengals. He has played every snap this season.

Thomas missed seven games with a hamstring injury last season, and he had two ankle surgeries earlier in his career.

The Giants could move right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle or they could make swing tackle Joshua Ezeudu or backup Evan Neal a starter.