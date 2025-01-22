 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Giants to hire Marquand Manuel as DBs coach

  
Published January 22, 2025 09:58 AM

The Giants have found a new defensive backs coach.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York is hiring Marquand Manuel for the role.

Manuel, 45, doesn’t have to go far for his new job, as he spent the last four seasons as the Jets’ safeties coach. He was previously the Eagles’ defensive backs coach in 2020 and the Falcons’ defensive coordinator from 2017-2018.

A sixth-round pick in the 2002 draft, Manuel appeared in 116 games with 58 starts for the Bengals, Seahawks, Packers, Panthers, Broncos, and Lions through the 2009 season.

The Giants fired defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Michael Treier after concluding the 2024 season.