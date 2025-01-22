Report: Giants to hire Marquand Manuel as DBs coach

The Giants have found a new defensive backs coach.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York is hiring Marquand Manuel for the role.

Manuel, 45, doesn’t have to go far for his new job, as he spent the last four seasons as the Jets’ safeties coach. He was previously the Eagles’ defensive backs coach in 2020 and the Falcons’ defensive coordinator from 2017-2018.

A sixth-round pick in the 2002 draft, Manuel appeared in 116 games with 58 starts for the Bengals, Seahawks, Packers, Panthers, Broncos, and Lions through the 2009 season.

The Giants fired defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach Jerome Henderson and safeties coach Michael Treier after concluding the 2024 season.