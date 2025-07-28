Report: Giants to re-sign WR Gunner Olszewski

The Giants are bringing back a familiar face in the wake of an injury.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, New York is signing receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski.

Olszewski, 28, has spent time with the Giants in each of the last two seasons, though he did not appear in a game last year. In 2023, he averaged 11.9 yards on 23 punt returns, returning one for a touchdown.

In 65 career games, Olszewski has averaged 11.9 yards on 98 punt returns with two returned for touchdowns for New York, Pittsburgh, and New England. He’s also caught 15 passes for 180 yards with a TD.

Receiver/special teams contributor Bryce Ford-Wheaton recently went down for the season with an Achilles tear.