Report: Giants to waive Boogie Basham

The Giants are reportedly parting ways with one of their defensive ends.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they will be waiving Boogie Basham on Tuesday. Basham has been inactive for six of the team’s first seven games this season.

Basham was a 2021 second-round pick by the Bills and was acquired in a trade before the start of the 2023 season. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen worked for the Bills when Basham was drafted.

Basham had 11 tackles in 13 games for the Giants last season and he had 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 23 regular season games for the Bills. He also had two sacks in four postseason outings in Buffalo.