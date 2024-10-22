 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Giants to waive Boogie Basham

  
Published October 22, 2024 12:36 PM

The Giants are reportedly parting ways with one of their defensive ends.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they will be waiving Boogie Basham on Tuesday. Basham has been inactive for six of the team’s first seven games this season.

Basham was a 2021 second-round pick by the Bills and was acquired in a trade before the start of the 2023 season. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen worked for the Bills when Basham was drafted.

Basham had 11 tackles in 13 games for the Giants last season and he had 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 23 regular season games for the Bills. He also had two sacks in four postseason outings in Buffalo.