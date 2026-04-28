Report: Giants were looking for second-round pick for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Trade chatter swirled around Kayvon Thibodeaux leading up to and during the draft, but no deal came together and the edge rusher remains with the Giants.

The in-draft chatter came ahead of the second round last Friday when there was a report that the Giants and Saints had discussed a deal. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said that the team had “not had any conversations” about trading Thibodeaux that day, but another report indicates that there were some conversations.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Giants were looking for a second-round pick in return for moving Thibodeaux while the Saints’ best offer was believed to be a fourth-rounder. New Orleans ultimately traded a fifth-round pick to the Raiders for Tyree Wilson in order to address their desire for help on the edge.

The Giants took Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick and they’ve faced questions about how they’ll line up on defense with Reese, Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter all on the roster. With Thibodeaux staying put, that will be something for the team to work out over the coming months.