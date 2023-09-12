Report: Greg Dulcich to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury

The Broncos are going to be without one of their young offensive weapons for a bit.

Tight end Greg Dulcich has a hamstring injury that will keep him out for multiple weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dulcich previously suffered an injury to the same hamstring last year and missed seven games as a rookie. Schefter notes Denver will take its time in bringing Dulcich back.

If the Broncos were to put Dulcich on injured reserve, he’d miss at least four weeks before returning to the active roster.

A third-round pick out of UCLA in last year’s draft, Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie. He had two receptions for 22 yards in Denver’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas on Sunday. He was on the field for 21 of the Broncos’ offensive snaps.