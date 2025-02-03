Report: Greg Olson to rejoin Raiders as QBs coach

Greg Olson is headed for a third stint with the Raiders.

According to a report from TheAthletic.com, Olson will join Pete Carroll’s staff as quarterbacks coach under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Olson, 61, was previously with the Raiders as offensive coordinator from 2013-2014 and 2018-2021. He initially didn’t call plays during his second stint, but took over that role after former head coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned early on in the 2021 season. Las Vegas finished that season No. 11 in yards and No. 18 in points scored, earning a postseason berth at 10-7.

Olson previously worked under Carroll in 2023 with the Seahawks as the team’s QBs coach.

Olson has also worked with the 49ers, Bears, Lions, Rams, Bucs, and Jags in his long career as an NFL assistant.