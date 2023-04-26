Report: Hendon Hooker will be cleared by first weekend of NFL season, doctor says

Teams looking for a quarterback in this week’s draft have one more factor to consider.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker posted video to social media on Thursday of himself dropping back to throw for the first time since tearing his ACL in November. The quarterback then had surgery to repair his knee in mid-December.

And according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Hooker’s surgeon — Dr. Neil ElAttrache — sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams informing them that Hooker is on track to be fully cleared by the first weekend of the upcoming season.

That means Hooker is on track for a quick recovery, based on his injury timeline.

Hooker, who turned 25 in January, has said that he’s expecting to be fully cleared in time for training camp. That’s a different timeline than the one ElAtrache has set out. But if Hooker is on track to receive the all clear at the start of the season, it stands to reason he’ll be able to participate in at least some aspects of training camp this year.

In 2022, Hooker completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games before suffering his ACL tear.