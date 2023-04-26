Report: Hendon Hooker will be cleared by first weekend of NFL season, doctor says

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Hendon Hooker will be cleared by first weekend of NFL season, doctor says

  
Published April 26, 2023 12:01 PM
nbc_pft_hendonhooker_230424
April 24, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Hendon Hooker's potential at the NFL level when healthy and discuss where he'd rank for the 2023 NFL Draft if he weren’t recovering from a torn ACL.

Teams looking for a quarterback in this week’s draft have one more factor to consider.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker posted video to social media on Thursday of himself dropping back to throw for the first time since tearing his ACL in November. The quarterback then had surgery to repair his knee in mid-December.

And according to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Hooker’s surgeon — Dr. Neil ElAttrache — sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams informing them that Hooker is on track to be fully cleared by the first weekend of the upcoming season.

That means Hooker is on track for a quick recovery, based on his injury timeline.

Hooker, who turned 25 in January, has said that he’s expecting to be fully cleared in time for training camp. That’s a different timeline than the one ElAtrache has set out. But if Hooker is on track to receive the all clear at the start of the season, it stands to reason he’ll be able to participate in at least some aspects of training camp this year.

In 2022, Hooker completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games before suffering his ACL tear.