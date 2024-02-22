Report: Illinois DT Johnny Newton had foot surgery last month

Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton will not work out at the combine next week.

Newton is rehabbing from foot surgery last month, Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports. Newton required the surgery to repair a partial Jones fracture, which he played through during the second half of the season.

A Jones fracture is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe side of the foot, the fifth metatarsal bone.

Newton, who is projected as a first-round pick, expects to be cleared for a pro day in April, per Brugler.

Newton made 187 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles in his four seasons in Champaign.