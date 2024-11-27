Report: J.K. Dobbins will miss time with a knee sprain

The Chargers finished Monday night’s game without running back J.K. Dobbins and it looks like they will continue playing without him for a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dobbins has been diagnosed with a knee sprain after getting hurt in the first half of the Chargers’ loss to the Ravens. Dobbins is expected to miss at least this week’s game against the Falcons as a result of the injury.

Dobbins missed most of the last three seasons with injuries, but he has not missed a game yet this season. He has 158 carries for 766 yards and eight touchdowns in the team’s 11 games.

Gus Edwards will move up to the No. 1 spot in the running back pecking order with Dobbins out of action. Jaret Patterson and Kimani Vidal are the other backs on the 53-man roster.