 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_collusion_241127.jpg
Unpacking NFL guaranteed contracts collusion case
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_collusion_241127.jpg
Unpacking NFL guaranteed contracts collusion case
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: J.K. Dobbins will miss time with a knee sprain

  
Published November 27, 2024 07:45 AM

The Chargers finished Monday night’s game without running back J.K. Dobbins and it looks like they will continue playing without him for a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dobbins has been diagnosed with a knee sprain after getting hurt in the first half of the Chargers’ loss to the Ravens. Dobbins is expected to miss at least this week’s game against the Falcons as a result of the injury.

Dobbins missed most of the last three seasons with injuries, but he has not missed a game yet this season. He has 158 carries for 766 yards and eight touchdowns in the team’s 11 games.

Gus Edwards will move up to the No. 1 spot in the running back pecking order with Dobbins out of action. Jaret Patterson and Kimani Vidal are the other backs on the 53-man roster.