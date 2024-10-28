 Skip navigation
Report: Jaire Alexander’s knee injury is not significant

  
Published October 28, 2024 03:55 PM

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander underwent an MRI on his injured knee Monday.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that Alexander and the Packers received good news: The test showed no significant concern.

The Packers will monitor Alexander’s soreness through the week to determine his availability for Sunday.

Alexander limped off the field after the Jaguars tied the game on Evan Engram’s touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Alexander had a tackle and two passes defensed.

He has 16 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a fumble recovery in six appearances this season.