Report: Jarrad Davis out “long term” after surgery

  
Published July 11, 2023 06:49 PM

Giants middle linebacker Jarrad Davis will be out “long term ” after undergoing surgery this summer, Pat Leonard of the Daily News reports. It’s unclear why Davis required surgery or what he had repaired, as Leonard calls the surgery “undisclosed.”

Davis, 28, was taking first-team reps in Wink Martindale’s defense alongside weakside linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Second-year linebackers Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers are behind Davis on the depth chart and likely the first to get the chance to fill the void left by Davis’ absence.

McFadden, a fifth-round pick in 2022, made 59 tackles and two sacks in 17 games and seven starts as a rookie. Beavers, a 2022 sixth-round pick, tore an ACL in a preseason game last summer and spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

Davis signed with the Giants off the Lions’ practice squad late last season and started one regular-season game and both postseason games. He recorded 18 tackles, two quarterback hits and half a sack in 165 defensive snaps.

The Giants re-signed Davis to a one-year, $1.18 million contract in March. The salary goes from $1.08 million to a $550,000 split salary if he’s not on the team’s active/inactive list, per Leonard.