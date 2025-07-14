Report: Jauan Jennings is expected to report to training camp next week

Jauan Jennings wants a contract extension or a trade, but even if neither happens by next week, the 49ers wide receiver is expected to report to training camp, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Jennings is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of a two-year extension he signed in 2024 as the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Jennings, though, led the 49ers’ receivers with a career-high 77 catches, 975 yards and six touchdowns.

Samuel now is with the Commanders, and Samuel is working his way back from an ACL and MCL tear in his knee last October. Demarcus Robinson, a free agent signee, faces a potential three-game suspension after pleading no contest last week to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Ricky Pearsall, a first-round pick in 2024, Jacob Cowing and rookie Jordan Watkins are other receivers on the roster.

Aiyuk didn’t hold out of camp last year as he sought a new contract, but instead held in, not participating in practice. He signed a four-year, $120 million extension, with $76 million in guarantees, on Aug. 29.